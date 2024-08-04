Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
2 Escudos 1808 S CN (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 2 Escudos
- Year 1808
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Seville
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Escudos 1808 with mark S CN. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34396 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,120. Bidding took place January 18, 2022.
