2 Escudos 1808 S CN (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Escudos 1808 with mark S CN. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34396 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,120. Bidding took place January 18, 2022.

Сondition UNC (4) AU (4) XF (10) VF (20) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) MS63 (3) AU58 (1) Service NGC (4) PCGS (1)

Seller All companies

Aureo & Calicó (17)

Cayón (4)

CNG (1)

Emporium Hamburg (1)

Heritage (4)

HERVERA (3)

Monedalia.es (1)

Silicua Coins (1)

SINCONA (1)

Soler y Llach (3)

Stack's (1)

UBS (1)