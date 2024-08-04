Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

2 Escudos 1808 S CN (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 2 Escudos 1808 S CN - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII Reverse 2 Escudos 1808 S CN - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Cayón Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1808
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Seville
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (38)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Escudos 1808 with mark S CN. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34396 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,120. Bidding took place January 18, 2022.

Spain 2 Escudos 1808 S CN at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
448 $
Price in auction currency 410 EUR
Spain 2 Escudos 1808 S CN at auction Silicua Coins - September 30, 2022
Seller Silicua Coins
Date September 30, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1808 S CN at auction Stack's - August 27, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date August 27, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
2600 $
Price in auction currency 2600 USD
Spain 2 Escudos 1808 S CN at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1808 S CN at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1808 S CN at auction Heritage - January 19, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date January 19, 2022
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1808 S CN at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 23, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 23, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1808 S CN at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 23, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 23, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1808 S CN at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 11, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1808 S CN at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 12, 2019
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 12, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1808 S CN at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 24, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1808 S CN at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2018
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1808 S CN at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1808 S CN at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 8, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 8, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1808 S CN at auction Heritage - January 8, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date January 8, 2018
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1808 S CN at auction Heritage - September 12, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date September 12, 2017
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1808 S CN at auction Heritage - August 3, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date August 3, 2017
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1808 S CN at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 16, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1808 S CN at auction Cayón - February 2, 2017
Seller Cayón
Date February 2, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1808 S CN at auction HERVERA - July 7, 2016
Seller HERVERA
Date July 7, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1808 S CN at auction Soler y Llach - July 6, 2016
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 6, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price

