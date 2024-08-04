Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

2 Escudos 1833 M AJ (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 2 Escudos 1833 M AJ - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII Reverse 2 Escudos 1833 M AJ - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Cayón Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1833
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (117) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Escudos 1833 with mark M AJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4529 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 1,950. Bidding took place January 27, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (26)
  • Bolaffi (1)
  • Cayón (7)
  • CNG (1)
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • Heritage (9)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • Herrero (2)
  • HERVERA (19)
  • ibercoin (2)
  • ICE (2)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • Künker (4)
  • Leu (1)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
  • Münzenonline (1)
  • Numismatica Ranieri (1)
  • Numisor (1)
  • Silicua Coins (1)
  • Soler y Llach (22)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (4)
  • UBS (4)
  • Via (2)
  • WAG (1)
  • Восточно-европейский (1)
Spain 2 Escudos 1833 M AJ at auction Восточно-европейский - July 27, 2024
Seller Восточно-европейский
Date July 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1833 M AJ at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Spain 2 Escudos 1833 M AJ at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
427 $
Price in auction currency 390 EUR
Spain 2 Escudos 1833 M AJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
602 $
Price in auction currency 550 EUR
Spain 2 Escudos 1833 M AJ at auction Jesús Vico - November 30, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 30, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1833 M AJ at auction Heritage - November 30, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date November 30, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1833 M AJ at auction Heritage Eur - November 17, 2023
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1833 M AJ at auction Via - December 16, 2022
Seller Via
Date December 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1833 M AJ at auction Heritage - August 28, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1833 M AJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1833 M AJ at auction Heritage - April 28, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date April 28, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1833 M AJ at auction Münzenonline - April 8, 2022
Seller Münzenonline
Date April 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1833 M AJ at auction Heritage - March 27, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date March 27, 2022
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1833 M AJ at auction Numisor - February 15, 2022
Seller Numisor
Date February 15, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1833 M AJ at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1833 M AJ at auction Tauler & Fau - January 25, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1833 M AJ at auction Tauler & Fau - November 3, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 3, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1833 M AJ at auction Künker - March 26, 2021
Seller Künker
Date March 26, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1833 M AJ at auction ibercoin - October 28, 2020
Seller ibercoin
Date October 28, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1833 M AJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 22, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 22, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1833 M AJ at auction Coinhouse - September 27, 2020
Seller Coinhouse
Date September 27, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1833 M AJ at auction Silicua Coins - July 23, 2020
Seller Silicua Coins
Date July 23, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Escudos 1833 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Ferdinand VII Coins of Spain in 1833 All Spanish coins Spanish gold coins Spanish coins 2 Escudos Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search