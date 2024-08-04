Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
2 Escudos 1833 M AJ (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Cayón Subastas
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 2 Escudos
- Year 1833
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (117) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Escudos 1833 with mark M AJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4529 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 1,950. Bidding took place January 27, 2022.
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
427 $
Price in auction currency 390 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
602 $
Price in auction currency 550 EUR
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 30, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date November 30, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date April 28, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Münzenonline
Date April 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date March 27, 2022
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
Seller Numisor
Date February 15, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 3, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller ibercoin
Date October 28, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 22, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Coinhouse
Date September 27, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Escudos 1833 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
