2 Escudos 1832 M AJ (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Cayón Subastas
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 2 Escudos
- Year 1832
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (66) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Escudos 1832 with mark M AJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 423 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 1,300. Bidding took place June 7, 2023.
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
539 $
Price in auction currency 500 EUR
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
410 $
Price in auction currency 380 EUR
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Auction World
Date January 28, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 3, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Stack's
Date June 3, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Heritage
Date June 2, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 3, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 22, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 23, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
