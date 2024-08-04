Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

2 Escudos 1832 M AJ (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 2 Escudos 1832 M AJ - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII Reverse 2 Escudos 1832 M AJ - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Cayón Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1832
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (66) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Escudos 1832 with mark M AJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 423 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 1,300. Bidding took place June 7, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Spain 2 Escudos 1832 M AJ at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
539 $
Price in auction currency 500 EUR
Spain 2 Escudos 1832 M AJ at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
410 $
Price in auction currency 380 EUR
Spain 2 Escudos 1832 M AJ at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Spain 2 Escudos 1832 M AJ at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1832 M AJ at auction Auction World - January 28, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date January 28, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1832 M AJ at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1832 M AJ at auction Heritage - September 3, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date September 3, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1832 M AJ at auction Tauler & Fau - June 7, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1832 M AJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1832 M AJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1832 M AJ at auction Tauler & Fau - February 1, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1832 M AJ at auction WAG - November 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date November 13, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1832 M AJ at auction Stack's - June 3, 2022
Spain 2 Escudos 1832 M AJ at auction Stack's - June 3, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date June 3, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1832 M AJ at auction Heritage - June 2, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date June 2, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1832 M AJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1832 M AJ at auction Monedalia.es - March 10, 2022
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1832 M AJ at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1832 M AJ at auction Tauler & Fau - November 3, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 3, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1832 M AJ at auction Tauler & Fau - April 20, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1832 M AJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 22, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 22, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1832 M AJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 23, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 23, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1832 M AJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 11, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Escudos 1832 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

