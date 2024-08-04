Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
2 Escudos 1830 M AJ (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 2 Escudos
- Year 1830
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Escudos 1830 with mark M AJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2392 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 700. Bidding took place June 20, 2020.
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
437 $
Price in auction currency 400 EUR
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
364 $
Price in auction currency 340 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Silicua Coins
Date June 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Silicua Coins
Date December 17, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Monedalia.es
Date December 29, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 18, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 23, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 9, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 24, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 5, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 25, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
