Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

2 Escudos 1830 M AJ (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 2 Escudos 1830 M AJ - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII Reverse 2 Escudos 1830 M AJ - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Cayón Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1830
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (57) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Escudos 1830 with mark M AJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2392 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 700. Bidding took place June 20, 2020.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (15)
  • Cayón (8)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Herrero (1)
  • HERVERA (9)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Monedalia.es (2)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Silicua Coins (2)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Soler y Llach (9)
  • Tauler & Fau (3)
  • UBS (1)
Spain 2 Escudos 1830 M AJ at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Spain 2 Escudos 1830 M AJ at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
437 $
Price in auction currency 400 EUR
Spain 2 Escudos 1830 M AJ at auction Jesús Vico - June 8, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
364 $
Price in auction currency 340 EUR
Spain 2 Escudos 1830 M AJ at auction Tauler & Fau - June 7, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1830 M AJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1830 M AJ at auction Silicua Coins - June 24, 2022
Seller Silicua Coins
Date June 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1830 M AJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1830 M AJ at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1830 M AJ at auction Silicua Coins - December 17, 2021
Seller Silicua Coins
Date December 17, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1830 M AJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 8, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1830 M AJ at auction Monedalia.es - December 29, 2020
Seller Monedalia.es
Date December 29, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1830 M AJ at auction Cayón - June 20, 2020
Seller Cayón
Date June 20, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1830 M AJ at auction Tauler & Fau - February 18, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 18, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1830 M AJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 23, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 23, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1830 M AJ at auction Tauler & Fau - July 9, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 9, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1830 M AJ at auction Künker - June 27, 2019
Seller Künker
Date June 27, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1830 M AJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 24, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 24, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1830 M AJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 5, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 5, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1830 M AJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 25, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 25, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1830 M AJ at auction HERVERA - February 22, 2018
Seller HERVERA
Date February 22, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1830 M AJ at auction Soler y Llach - February 21, 2018
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 21, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1830 M AJ at auction Felzmann - November 8, 2017
Seller Felzmann
Date November 8, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Escudos 1830 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Ferdinand VII Coins of Spain in 1830 All Spanish coins Spanish gold coins Spanish coins 2 Escudos Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search