2 Escudos 1823 M AJ (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Escudos 1823 with mark M AJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34399 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,440. Bidding took place January 18, 2022.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (4) XF (24) VF (13) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) AU55 (2) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (4)

Seller All companies

Auction World (1)

Aureo & Calicó (18)

Cayón (5)

Goldberg (1)

Heritage (2)

Herrero (1)

HERVERA (4)

Monedalia.es (1)

Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich (1)

Soler y Llach (6)

Tauler & Fau (2)

UBS (1)