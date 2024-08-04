Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

2 Escudos 1818 M GJ (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 2 Escudos 1818 M GJ - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII Reverse 2 Escudos 1818 M GJ - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Cayón Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1818
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (52) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Escudos 1818 with mark M GJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 415 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 400. Bidding took place March 20, 2014.

Spain 2 Escudos 1818 M GJ at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
437 $
Price in auction currency 400 EUR
Spain 2 Escudos 1818 M GJ at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
423 $
Price in auction currency 400 EUR
Spain 2 Escudos 1818 M GJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 18, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1818 M GJ at auction Stack's - June 3, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date June 3, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1818 M GJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1818 M GJ at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1818 M GJ at auction Soler y Llach - October 15, 2020
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1818 M GJ at auction Tauler & Fau - February 18, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 18, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1818 M GJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 23, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 23, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1818 M GJ at auction Sedwick - November 1, 2019
Seller Sedwick
Date November 1, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1818 M GJ at auction Bertolami - July 11, 2019
Seller Bertolami
Date July 11, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1818 M GJ at auction Stack's - June 27, 2019
Seller Stack's
Date June 27, 2019
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1818 M GJ at auction HERVERA - February 28, 2019
Seller HERVERA
Date February 28, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1818 M GJ at auction Soler y Llach - February 27, 2019
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 27, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1818 M GJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 24, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 24, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1818 M GJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 5, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 5, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1818 M GJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1818 M GJ at auction Cayón - February 2, 2017
Seller Cayón
Date February 2, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1818 M GJ at auction HERVERA - February 25, 2016
Seller HERVERA
Date February 25, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1818 M GJ at auction Soler y Llach - February 24, 2016
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 24, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1818 M GJ at auction HERVERA - December 17, 2015
Seller HERVERA
Date December 17, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Escudos 1818 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

