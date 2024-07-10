Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

8 Maravedís 1824 J "Type 1823-1827" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 8 Maravedís 1824 J "Type 1823-1827" - Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII Reverse 8 Maravedís 1824 J "Type 1823-1827" - Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Classical Numismatic Group, LLC

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 10 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 8 Maravedís
  • Year 1824
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Jubia
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (55) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Maravedís 1824 with mark J. This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Jubia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 907 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 250. Bidding took place August 1, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (16)
  • Casa de Subastas de Madrid (1)
  • Cayón (5)
  • CNG (1)
  • Herrero (1)
  • HERVERA (6)
  • ibercoin (3)
  • Oslo Myntgalleri (1)
  • Pesek Auctions (2)
  • Silicua Coins (1)
  • Soler y Llach (9)
  • Tauler & Fau (8)
  • VL Nummus (1)
Spain 8 Maravedís 1824 J at auction ibercoin - July 10, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date July 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Spain 8 Maravedís 1824 J at auction Pesek Auctions - May 8, 2024
Spain 8 Maravedís 1824 J at auction Pesek Auctions - May 8, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date May 8, 2024
Condition VG
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1824 J at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
37 $
Price in auction currency 35 EUR
Spain 8 Maravedís 1824 J at auction ibercoin - December 4, 2023
Seller ibercoin
Date December 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1824 J at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - July 7, 2023
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date July 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1824 J at auction Pesek Auctions - March 29, 2023
Spain 8 Maravedís 1824 J at auction Pesek Auctions - March 29, 2023
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date March 29, 2023
Condition VG
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1824 J at auction Silicua Coins - January 27, 2023
Seller Silicua Coins
Date January 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1824 J at auction Tauler & Fau - September 20, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1824 J at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1824 J at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1824 J at auction ibercoin - July 21, 2021
Seller ibercoin
Date July 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1824 J at auction Oslo Myntgalleri - May 9, 2021
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 9, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1824 J at auction Tauler & Fau - February 2, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 2, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1824 J at auction Cayón - January 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date January 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1824 J at auction Cayón - January 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date January 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1824 J at auction Soler y Llach - October 15, 2020
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 15, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1824 J at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 17, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 17, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1824 J at auction Cayón - July 27, 2020
Seller Cayón
Date July 27, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1824 J at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 2, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 2, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1824 J at auction Tauler & Fau - March 17, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 17, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1824 J at auction VL Nummus - February 9, 2020
Seller VL Nummus
Date February 9, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Maravedís 1824 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Ferdinand VII Coins of Spain in 1824 All Spanish coins Spanish copper coins Spanish coins 8 Maravedís Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search