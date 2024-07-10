Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
8 Maravedís 1824 J "Type 1823-1827" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 10 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 8 Maravedís
- Year 1824
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Jubia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Maravedís 1824 with mark J. This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Jubia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 907 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 250. Bidding took place August 1, 2014.
- Aureo & Calicó (16)
- Casa de Subastas de Madrid (1)
- Cayón (5)
- CNG (1)
- Herrero (1)
- HERVERA (6)
- ibercoin (3)
- Oslo Myntgalleri (1)
- Pesek Auctions (2)
- Silicua Coins (1)
- Soler y Llach (9)
- Tauler & Fau (8)
- VL Nummus (1)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
37 $
Price in auction currency 35 EUR
Seller ibercoin
Date December 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date July 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Silicua Coins
Date January 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 9, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 2, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 15, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 17, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 2, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 17, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
