8 Maravedís 1824 J "Type 1823-1827" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Maravedís 1824 with mark J. This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Jubia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 907 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 250. Bidding took place August 1, 2014.

