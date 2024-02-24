Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
8 Maravedís 1819 J "Type 1817-1821" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: ibercoin
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 10 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 8 Maravedís
- Year 1819
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Jubia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (65)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Maravedís 1819 with mark J. This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Jubia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 246 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 420. Bidding took place December 17, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (10)
- Bertolami (1)
- Cayón (12)
- CoinsNB (2)
- Herrero (5)
- HERVERA (9)
- ibercoin (6)
- Pesek Auctions (1)
- Soler y Llach (10)
- Tauler & Fau (9)
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
26 $
Price in auction currency 24 EUR
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
9 $
Price in auction currency 8 EUR
Seller ibercoin
Date December 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date March 29, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller ibercoin
Date March 30, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 17, 2020
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date September 30, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 17, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 4
Where to sell?
For the sale of 8 Maravedís 1819 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search