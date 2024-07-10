8 Maravedís 1818 J "Type 1817-1821" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Maravedís 1818 with mark J. This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Jubia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 884 sold at the AB Philea & Myntkompaniet auction for EUR 1,500. Bidding took place March 11, 2022.

