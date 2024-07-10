Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

8 Maravedís 1818 J "Type 1817-1821" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 8 Maravedís 1818 J "Type 1817-1821" - Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII Reverse 8 Maravedís 1818 J "Type 1817-1821" - Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 10 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 8 Maravedís
  • Year 1818
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Jubia
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (42)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Maravedís 1818 with mark J. This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Jubia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 884 sold at the AB Philea & Myntkompaniet auction for EUR 1,500. Bidding took place March 11, 2022.

Spain 8 Maravedís 1818 J at auction ibercoin - July 10, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date July 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Spain 8 Maravedís 1818 J at auction Rio de la Plata - March 15, 2024
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date March 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 25 USD
Spain 8 Maravedís 1818 J at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - July 7, 2023
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date July 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1818 J at auction Pesek Auctions - March 29, 2023
Spain 8 Maravedís 1818 J at auction Pesek Auctions - March 29, 2023
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date March 29, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1818 J at auction Pesek Auctions - March 29, 2023
Spain 8 Maravedís 1818 J at auction Pesek Auctions - March 29, 2023
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date March 29, 2023
Condition VG
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1818 J at auction Tauler & Fau - February 1, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1818 J at auction Silicua Coins - January 27, 2023
Seller Silicua Coins
Date January 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1818 J at auction Rio de la Plata - December 8, 2022
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date December 8, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1818 J at auction Tauler & Fau - October 17, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1818 J at auction Rio de la Plata - August 31, 2022
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date August 31, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1818 J at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1818 J at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - April 2, 2022
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date April 2, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1818 J at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - March 11, 2022
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date March 11, 2022
Condition MS62 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1818 J at auction Tauler & Fau - October 5, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1818 J at auction Cayón - January 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date January 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1818 J at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 17, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1818 J at auction Cayón - September 30, 2020
Seller Cayón
Date September 30, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1818 J at auction Tauler & Fau - December 3, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date December 3, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1818 J at auction Tauler & Fau - July 9, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 9, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1818 J at auction Tauler & Fau - February 5, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 5, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1818 J at auction HERVERA - December 19, 2018
Seller HERVERA
Date December 19, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price

