8 Maravedís 1818 J "Type 1817-1821" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 10 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 8 Maravedís
- Year 1818
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Jubia
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Maravedís 1818 with mark J. This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Jubia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 884 sold at the AB Philea & Myntkompaniet auction for EUR 1,500. Bidding took place March 11, 2022.
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date March 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 25 USD
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date March 29, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
