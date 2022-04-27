Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

8 Maravedís 1811 J (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 8 Maravedís 1811 J - Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII Reverse 8 Maravedís 1811 J - Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Cayón Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 10 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 8 Maravedís
  • Year 1811
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Jubia
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Maravedís 1811 with mark J. This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Jubia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8422 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 760. Bidding took place September 30, 2020.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (3)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Herrero (1)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
Spain 8 Maravedís 1811 J at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
362 $
Price in auction currency 340 EUR
Spain 8 Maravedís 1811 J at auction Cayón - September 30, 2020
Seller Cayón
Date September 30, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
889 $
Price in auction currency 760 EUR
Spain 8 Maravedís 1811 J at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 4, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 4, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1811 J at auction Herrero - May 31, 2017
Seller Herrero
Date May 31, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1811 J at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 23, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 23, 2015
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1811 J at auction HERVERA - May 3, 2011
Seller HERVERA
Date May 3, 2011
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1811 J at auction Soler y Llach - May 2, 2011
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 2, 2011
Condition F
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Maravedís 1811 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

