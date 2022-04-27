8 Maravedís 1811 J (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Maravedís 1811 with mark J. This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Jubia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8422 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 760. Bidding took place September 30, 2020.

Сondition VF (2) F (5)