Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
8 Maravedís 1811 J (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Cayón Subastas
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 10 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 8 Maravedís
- Year 1811
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Jubia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Maravedís 1811 with mark J. This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Jubia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8422 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 760. Bidding took place September 30, 2020.
Сondition
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
362 $
Price in auction currency 340 EUR
Seller Cayón
Date September 30, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
889 $
Price in auction currency 760 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 4, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 8 Maravedís 1811 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
