6 Cuartos 1812 "Catalonia" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 6 Cuartos 1812 "Catalonia". This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Catalonia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1707 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 40. Bidding took place October 26, 2011.

Сondition VF (8) F (4)