Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
6 Cuartos 1812 "Catalonia" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: ibercoin
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 14 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 6 Cuartos
- Year 1812
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Catalonia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 6 Cuartos 1812 "Catalonia". This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Catalonia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1707 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 40. Bidding took place October 26, 2011.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (6)
- Cayón (2)
- CoinsNB (1)
- ibercoin (2)
- Numis.be (1)
Seller CoinsNB
Date October 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
14 $
Price in auction currency 13 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date September 30, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 26, 2015
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 23, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller ibercoin
Date September 26, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 6 Cuartos 1812 "Catalonia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search