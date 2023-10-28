Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

6 Cuartos 1812 "Catalonia" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 6 Cuartos 1812 "Catalonia" - Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII Reverse 6 Cuartos 1812 "Catalonia" - Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: ibercoin

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 14 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 6 Cuartos
  • Year 1812
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Catalonia
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 6 Cuartos 1812 "Catalonia". This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Catalonia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1707 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 40. Bidding took place October 26, 2011.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (6)
  • Cayón (2)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • ibercoin (2)
  • Numis.be (1)
Spain 6 Cuartos 1812 "Catalonia" at auction CoinsNB - October 28, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date October 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
14 $
Price in auction currency 13 EUR
Spain 6 Cuartos 1812 "Catalonia" at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
Spain 6 Cuartos 1812 "Catalonia" at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 6 Cuartos 1812 "Catalonia" at auction Cayón - January 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date January 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 6 Cuartos 1812 "Catalonia" at auction Cayón - September 30, 2020
Seller Cayón
Date September 30, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 6 Cuartos 1812 "Catalonia" at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 26, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 6 Cuartos 1812 "Catalonia" at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 26, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 26, 2015
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 6 Cuartos 1812 "Catalonia" at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 23, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 23, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 6 Cuartos 1812 "Catalonia" at auction ibercoin - June 26, 2013
Seller ibercoin
Date June 26, 2013
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 6 Cuartos 1812 "Catalonia" at auction Numis.be - May 20, 2013
Seller Numis.be
Date May 20, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 6 Cuartos 1812 "Catalonia" at auction ibercoin - September 26, 2012
Seller ibercoin
Date September 26, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 6 Cuartos 1812 "Catalonia" at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 26, 2011
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 26, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Cuartos 1812 "Catalonia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Ferdinand VII Coins of Spain in 1812 All Spanish coins Spanish copper coins Spanish coins 6 Cuartos Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Category
Year
Search