Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

4 Maravedís 1827 J "Type 1824-1827" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 4 Maravedís 1827 J "Type 1824-1827" - Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII Reverse 4 Maravedís 1827 J "Type 1824-1827" - Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Cayón Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 5 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 4 Maravedís
  • Year 1827
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Jubia
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Maravedís 1827 with mark J. This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Jubia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8468 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 80. Bidding took place September 30, 2020.

  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Herrero (1)
Spain 4 Maravedís 1827 J at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 33 EUR
Spain 4 Maravedís 1827 J at auction Cayón - September 30, 2020
Seller Cayón
Date September 30, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
94 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Spain 4 Maravedís 1827 J at auction Herrero - May 31, 2017
Seller Herrero
Date May 31, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Maravedís 1827 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

