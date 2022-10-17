Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

4 Maravedís 1815 J (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 4 Maravedís 1815 J - Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII Reverse 4 Maravedís 1815 J - Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Cayón Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 5 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 4 Maravedís
  • Year 1815
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Jubia
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Maravedís 1815 with mark J. This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Jubia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8461 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 100. Bidding took place September 30, 2020.

Spain 4 Maravedís 1815 J at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
Spain 4 Maravedís 1815 J at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 15 EUR
Spain 4 Maravedís 1815 J at auction ibercoin - March 23, 2022
Seller ibercoin
Date March 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Maravedís 1815 J at auction Cayón - September 30, 2020
Seller Cayón
Date September 30, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Maravedís 1815 J at auction ibercoin - June 27, 2018
Seller ibercoin
Date June 27, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Maravedís 1815 J at auction Tauler & Fau - January 23, 2018
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 23, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Maravedís 1815 J at auction Soler y Llach - October 26, 2017
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 26, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Maravedís 1815 J at auction HERVERA - October 26, 2017
Seller HERVERA
Date October 26, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Maravedís 1815 J at auction Herrero - May 31, 2017
Seller Herrero
Date May 31, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Maravedís 1815 J at auction Bertolami - June 18, 2015
Seller Bertolami
Date June 18, 2015
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 4 Maravedís 1815 J at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 25, 2013
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 25, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Maravedís 1815 J at auction Herrero - May 8, 2013
Seller Herrero
Date May 8, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
