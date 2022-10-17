Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
4 Maravedís 1815 J (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 5 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 4 Maravedís
- Year 1815
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Jubia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Maravedís 1815 with mark J. This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Jubia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8461 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 100. Bidding took place September 30, 2020.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (3)
- Bertolami (1)
- Cayón (1)
- Herrero (2)
- HERVERA (1)
- ibercoin (2)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 15 EUR
Seller ibercoin
Date March 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Cayón
Date September 30, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 23, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 26, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
Seller HERVERA
Date October 26, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 25, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
