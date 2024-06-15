3 Maravedís 1825 PP (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 3 Maravedís 1825 with mark PP. This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Pamplona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2676 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 200. Bidding took place June 17, 2013.

Сondition XF (2) VF (17) F (4)

Seller All companies

Aureo & Calicó (6)

Cayón (6)

Coin Cabinet (1)

CoinsNB (1)

Herrero (1)

HERVERA (1)

Künker (1)

Soler y Llach (1)

Tauler & Fau (5)