3 Maravedís 1825 PP (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 6 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 3 Maravedís
- Year 1825
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Pamplona
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 3 Maravedís 1825 with mark PP. This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Pamplona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2676 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 200. Bidding took place June 17, 2013.
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date November 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 24 GBP
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 8, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Cayón
Date September 30, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 5, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 15, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 24, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 10, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Cayón
Date September 24, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
Seller HERVERA
Date October 26, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
