Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
3 Maravedís 1818 PP (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Cayón Subastas
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 6 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 3 Maravedís
- Year 1818
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Pamplona
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 3 Maravedís 1818 with mark PP. This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Pamplona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 36196 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 1,400. Bidding took place July 19, 2022.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- Cayón (4)
- Tauler & Fau (2)
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
219 $
Price in auction currency 201 EUR
Seller Cayón
Date July 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
1420 $
Price in auction currency 1400 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 8, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date September 30, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date September 24, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Maravedís 1818 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search