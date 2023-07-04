Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

3 Maravedís 1818 PP (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 3 Maravedís 1818 PP - Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII Reverse 3 Maravedís 1818 PP - Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Cayón Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 6 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 3 Maravedís
  • Year 1818
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Pamplona
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 3 Maravedís 1818 with mark PP. This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Pamplona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 36196 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 1,400. Bidding took place July 19, 2022.

Spain 3 Maravedís 1818 PP at auction Tauler & Fau - July 4, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
219 $
Price in auction currency 201 EUR
Spain 3 Maravedís 1818 PP at auction Cayón - July 19, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date July 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
1420 $
Price in auction currency 1400 EUR
Spain 3 Maravedís 1818 PP at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 3 Maravedís 1818 PP at auction Tauler & Fau - June 8, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 8, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 3 Maravedís 1818 PP at auction Cayón - September 30, 2020
Seller Cayón
Date September 30, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Spain 3 Maravedís 1818 PP at auction Cayón - September 24, 2014
Seller Cayón
Date September 24, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 3 Maravedís 1818 PP at auction Cayón - December 10, 2008
Seller Cayón
Date December 10, 2008
Condition UNC
Selling price

For the sale of 3 Maravedís 1818 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.

World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Ferdinand VII Coins of Spain in 1818
