3 Maravedís 1818 PP (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 3 Maravedís 1818 with mark PP. This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Pamplona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 36196 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 1,400. Bidding took place July 19, 2022.

Сondition UNC (2) VF (3) F (2)