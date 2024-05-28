Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

2 Maravedís 1828 (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 2 Maravedís 1828 - Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII Reverse 2 Maravedís 1828 - Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Jesús Vico

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,5 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 2 Maravedís
  • Year 1828
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Segovia
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (87)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Maravedís 1828 . This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8511 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 360. Bidding took place September 30, 2020.

Spain 2 Maravedís 1828 at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
Spain 2 Maravedís 1828 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 15 EUR
Spain 2 Maravedís 1828 at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 2 Maravedís 1828 at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 12, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 12, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 2 Maravedís 1828 at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
Spain 2 Maravedís 1828 at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Spain 2 Maravedís 1828 at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 2 Maravedís 1828 at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 5, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 5, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 2 Maravedís 1828 at auction Tauler & Fau - July 4, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Maravedís 1828 at auction Tauler & Fau - July 4, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Maravedís 1828 at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 23, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 2 Maravedís 1828 at auction Soler y Llach - April 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Spain 2 Maravedís 1828 at auction ibercoin - March 22, 2023
Seller ibercoin
Date March 22, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Spain 2 Maravedís 1828 at auction ibercoin - March 22, 2023
Seller ibercoin
Date March 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Maravedís 1828 at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Maravedís 1828 at auction Nomisma - January 24, 2023
Seller Nomisma
Date January 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Maravedís 1828 at auction Stack's - January 20, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date January 20, 2023
Condition MS63 RB PCGS
Selling price
Spain 2 Maravedís 1828 at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 2 Maravedís 1828 at auction Rio de la Plata - December 8, 2022
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date December 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Maravedís 1828 at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 15, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Maravedís 1828 at auction Stack's - November 16, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date November 16, 2022
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Maravedís 1828 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

