2 Maravedís 1828 (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,5 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 2 Maravedís
- Year 1828
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Segovia
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Maravedís 1828 . This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8511 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 360. Bidding took place September 30, 2020.
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 15 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 12, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller ibercoin
Date March 22, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller ibercoin
Date March 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 20, 2023
Condition MS63 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date December 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
