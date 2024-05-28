2 Maravedís 1828 (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Maravedís 1828 . This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8511 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 360. Bidding took place September 30, 2020.

Сondition UNC (18) AU (9) XF (30) VF (26) F (4) Condition (slab) MS65 (3) MS64 (3) MS63 (2) RB (8) Service NGC (7) PCGS (1)

Seller All companies

Aureo & Calicó (25)

Cayón (8)

Heritage (1)

Herrero (3)

HERVERA (8)

ibercoin (6)

Jesús Vico (4)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)

Nomisma (4)

Rio de la Plata (1)

Soler y Llach (9)

Stack's (4)

Tauler & Fau (13)