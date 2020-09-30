Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

2 Maravedís 1823 (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 2 Maravedís 1823 - Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII Reverse 2 Maravedís 1823 - Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Cayón Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,5 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 2 Maravedís
  • Year 1823
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Segovia
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Maravedís 1823 . This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8481 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 310. Bidding took place September 30, 2020.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • Cayón (1)
Spain 2 Maravedís 1823 at auction Cayón - September 30, 2020
Seller Cayón
Date September 30, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
363 $
Price in auction currency 310 EUR
Spain 2 Maravedís 1823 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 23, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 23, 2015
Condition F
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Maravedís 1823 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

