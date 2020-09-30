Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
2 Maravedís 1823 (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Cayón Subastas
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,5 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 2 Maravedís
- Year 1823
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Segovia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Maravedís 1823 . This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8481 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 310. Bidding took place September 30, 2020.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- Cayón (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Maravedís 1823 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search