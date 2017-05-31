Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
12 Dineros 1808 "Mallorca" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Jesús Vico
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Diameter 24 mm
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 12 Dineros
- Year 1808
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Mallorca
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 12 Dineros 1808 "Mallorca". This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Mallorca Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 560 sold at the José A. Herrero, S.A. auction for EUR 3,000. Bidding took place May 31, 2017.
Where to sell?
For the sale of 12 Dineros 1808 "Mallorca", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
