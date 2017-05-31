Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

12 Dineros 1808 "Mallorca" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 12 Dineros 1808 "Mallorca" - Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII Reverse 12 Dineros 1808 "Mallorca" - Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Jesús Vico

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Diameter 24 mm

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 12 Dineros
  • Year 1808
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Mallorca
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 12 Dineros 1808 "Mallorca". This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Mallorca Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 560 sold at the José A. Herrero, S.A. auction for EUR 3,000. Bidding took place May 31, 2017.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Herrero (1)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
Spain 12 Dineros 1808 "Mallorca" at auction Herrero - May 31, 2017
Seller Herrero
Date May 31, 2017
Condition VG
Selling price
3361 $
Price in auction currency 3000 EUR
Spain 12 Dineros 1808 "Mallorca" at auction Jesús Vico - March 5, 2015
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 5, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 12 Dineros 1808 "Mallorca", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Ferdinand VII Coins of Spain in 1808 All Spanish coins Spanish copper coins Spanish coins 12 Dineros Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Category
Year
Search