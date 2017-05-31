12 Dineros 1808 "Mallorca" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 12 Dineros 1808 "Mallorca". This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Mallorca Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 560 sold at the José A. Herrero, S.A. auction for EUR 3,000. Bidding took place May 31, 2017.

Сondition VF (1) VG (1)