Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1 Maravedí 1833 PP (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 1 Maravedí 1833 PP - Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII Reverse 1 Maravedí 1833 PP - Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: ibercoin

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 1 Maravedí
  • Year 1833
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Pamplona
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (55)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Maravedí 1833 with mark PP. This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Pamplona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 697 sold at the ibercoin auction for EUR 140. Bidding took place February 11, 2014.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (12)
  • Casa de Subastas de Madrid (1)
  • Cayón (7)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • Herrero (1)
  • HERVERA (5)
  • ibercoin (5)
  • Silicua Coins (3)
  • Soler y Llach (5)
  • Tauler & Fau (15)
Spain 1 Maravedí 1833 PP at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 11, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR
Spain 1 Maravedí 1833 PP at auction CoinsNB - June 15, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 14 EUR
Spain 1 Maravedí 1833 PP at auction Tauler & Fau - October 25, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Maravedí 1833 PP at auction Tauler & Fau - October 25, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Maravedí 1833 PP at auction Tauler & Fau - October 25, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Maravedí 1833 PP at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 20, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1 Maravedí 1833 PP at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - July 7, 2023
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date July 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Maravedí 1833 PP at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Maravedí 1833 PP at auction Tauler & Fau - June 28, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Maravedí 1833 PP at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Maravedí 1833 PP at auction Tauler & Fau - April 26, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Maravedí 1833 PP at auction ibercoin - March 23, 2022
Seller ibercoin
Date March 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Maravedí 1833 PP at auction Silicua Coins - February 25, 2022
Seller Silicua Coins
Date February 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1 Maravedí 1833 PP at auction Silicua Coins - November 25, 2021
Seller Silicua Coins
Date November 25, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1 Maravedí 1833 PP at auction ibercoin - November 11, 2021
Seller ibercoin
Date November 11, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Maravedí 1833 PP at auction Silicua Coins - September 24, 2021
Seller Silicua Coins
Date September 24, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1 Maravedí 1833 PP at auction Tauler & Fau - June 8, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Maravedí 1833 PP at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 31, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 31, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Maravedí 1833 PP at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 31, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 31, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Maravedí 1833 PP at auction Tauler & Fau - April 20, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Maravedí 1833 PP at auction Cayón - January 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date January 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Maravedí 1833 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

