1 Maravedí 1833 PP (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Maravedí 1833 with mark PP. This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Pamplona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 697 sold at the ibercoin auction for EUR 140. Bidding took place February 11, 2014.

