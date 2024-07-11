Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1 Maravedí 1833 PP (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: ibercoin
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2 g
- Diameter 17 mm
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 1 Maravedí
- Year 1833
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Pamplona
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (55)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Maravedí 1833 with mark PP. This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Pamplona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 697 sold at the ibercoin auction for EUR 140. Bidding took place February 11, 2014.
Сondition
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date July 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller ibercoin
Date March 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller ibercoin
Date November 11, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 31, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 31, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Maravedí 1833 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
