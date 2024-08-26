Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1 Maravedí 1818 PP "Type 1818-1820" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2 g
- Diameter 17 mm
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 1 Maravedí
- Year 1818
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Pamplona
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (0)
Auction prices
Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Maravedí 1818 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
