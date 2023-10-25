1/2 Maravedí 1381 (1831). Date "1381" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Maravedí 1381 (1831) . Date "1381". This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Pamplona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4240 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place October 25, 2023.

Сondition XF (1) VF (1)