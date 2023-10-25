Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1/2 Maravedí 1381 (1831). Date "1381" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Variety: Date "1381"

Obverse 1/2 Maravedí 1381 (1831) Date "1381" - Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII Reverse 1/2 Maravedí 1381 (1831) Date "1381" - Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1 g
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 1/2 Maravedí
  • Year 1381 (1831)
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Pamplona
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Maravedí 1381 (1831) . Date "1381". This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Pamplona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4240 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place October 25, 2023.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Tauler & Fau (2)
Spain 1/2 Maravedí 1381 (1831) at auction Tauler & Fau - October 25, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
636 $
Price in auction currency 600 EUR
Spain 1/2 Maravedí 1381 (1831) at auction Tauler & Fau - March 30, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Maravedí 1831 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

