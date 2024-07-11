2 Reales 1758 S JV (Spain, Ferdinand VI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1758 with mark S JV. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 142 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 460. Bidding took place June 29, 2022.

