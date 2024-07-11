Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

2 Reales 1758 S JV (Spain, Ferdinand VI)

Obverse 2 Reales 1758 S JV - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VI Reverse 2 Reales 1758 S JV - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VI

Photo by: Numismatik Naumann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 6 g
  • Pure silver (0,1607 oz) 4,998 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VI
  • Denomination 2 Reales
  • Year 1758
  • Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
  • Mint Seville
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (94) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1758 with mark S JV. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 142 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 460. Bidding took place June 29, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (24)
  • Casa de Subastas de Madrid (2)
  • Cayón (10)
  • HERVERA (8)
  • ibercoin (11)
  • Katz (1)
  • Monedalia.es (2)
  • Naumann (1)
  • Sedwick (1)
  • Soler y Llach (15)
  • Tauler & Fau (12)
  • VL Nummus (6)
  • WCN (1)
Spain 2 Reales 1758 S JV at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 11, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
Spain 2 Reales 1758 S JV at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
76 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Spain 2 Reales 1758 S JV at auction ibercoin - March 21, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1758 S JV at auction Cayón - March 14, 2024
Seller Cayón
Date March 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1758 S JV at auction Cayón - March 14, 2024
Seller Cayón
Date March 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1758 S JV at auction Cayón - December 20, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1758 S JV at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1758 S JV at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1758 S JV at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1758 S JV at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - October 20, 2023
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date October 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1758 S JV at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1758 S JV at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - July 7, 2023
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date July 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1758 S JV at auction Tauler & Fau - May 12, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1758 S JV at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date January 5, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1758 S JV at auction Tauler & Fau - October 17, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1758 S JV at auction Monedalia.es - September 20, 2022
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1758 S JV at auction Tauler & Fau - September 20, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1758 S JV at auction Katz - July 28, 2022
Seller Katz
Date July 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1758 S JV at auction Tauler & Fau - June 29, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1758 S JV at auction Soler y Llach - June 16, 2022
Seller Soler y Llach
Date June 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Reales 1758 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

