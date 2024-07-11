Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

2 Reales 1757 M JB (Spain, Ferdinand VI)

Obverse 2 Reales 1757 M JB - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VI Reverse 2 Reales 1757 M JB - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VI

Photo by: Cayón Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 6 g
  • Pure silver (0,1607 oz) 4,998 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VI
  • Denomination 2 Reales
  • Year 1757
  • Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (28) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1757 with mark M JB. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 875 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 380. Bidding took place May 27, 2014.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (12)
  • Cayón (7)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
  • Nomos (1)
  • Obolos (1)
  • Silicua Coins (1)
  • Soler y Llach (2)
  • Tauler & Fau (2)
Spain 2 Reales 1757 M JB at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 11, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
70 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Spain 2 Reales 1757 M JB at auction Cayón - March 14, 2024
Seller Cayón
Date March 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Spain 2 Reales 1757 M JB at auction Cayón - December 20, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1757 M JB at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 12, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1757 M JB at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 15, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1757 M JB at auction Silicua Coins - January 27, 2023
Seller Silicua Coins
Date January 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1757 M JB at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 17, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1757 M JB at auction Monedalia.es - September 20, 2022
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1757 M JB at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1757 M JB at auction Tauler & Fau - April 26, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1757 M JB at auction Cayón - January 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date January 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1757 M JB at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 13, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 13, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1757 M JB at auction Tauler & Fau - September 24, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1757 M JB at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 19, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 19, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1757 M JB at auction Cayón - July 18, 2019
Seller Cayón
Date July 18, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1757 M JB at auction Obolos - March 31, 2019
Seller Obolos
Date March 31, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1757 M JB at auction Nomos - March 31, 2019
Seller Nomos
Date March 31, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1757 M JB at auction Cayón - December 28, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date December 28, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1757 M JB at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 11, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1757 M JB at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 27, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 27, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1757 M JB at auction HERVERA - October 29, 2013
Seller HERVERA
Date October 29, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Reales 1757 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

