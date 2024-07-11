Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
2 Reales 1757 M JB (Spain, Ferdinand VI)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 6 g
- Pure silver (0,1607 oz) 4,998 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VI
- Denomination 2 Reales
- Year 1757
- Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1757 with mark M JB. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 875 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 380. Bidding took place May 27, 2014.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
70 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 15, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Silicua Coins
Date January 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 13, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 19, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Cayón
Date December 28, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 27, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
