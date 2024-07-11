2 Reales 1757 M JB (Spain, Ferdinand VI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1757 with mark M JB. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 875 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 380. Bidding took place May 27, 2014.

Сondition XF (4) VF (21) F (3)

Seller All companies

Aureo & Calicó (12)

Cayón (7)

HERVERA (1)

Monedalia.es (1)

Nomos (1)

Obolos (1)

Silicua Coins (1)

Soler y Llach (2)

Tauler & Fau (2)