1 Real 1750 S PJ (Spain, Ferdinand VI)

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Real 1750 with mark S PJ. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 313 sold at the MARTÍ HERVERA S.L auction for EUR 195. Bidding took place February 22, 2018.

