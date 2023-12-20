Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1 Real 1750 S PJ (Spain, Ferdinand VI)

Obverse 1 Real 1750 S PJ - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VI Reverse 1 Real 1750 S PJ - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VI

Photo by: Cayón Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 3 g
  • Pure silver (0,0803 oz) 2,499 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VI
  • Denomination 1 Real
  • Year 1750
  • Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
  • Mint Seville
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Real 1750 with mark S PJ. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 313 sold at the MARTÍ HERVERA S.L auction for EUR 195. Bidding took place February 22, 2018.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (4)
  • Cayón (3)
  • HERVERA (4)
  • Soler y Llach (4)
  • Tauler & Fau (2)
Spain 1 Real 1750 S PJ at auction Cayón - December 20, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
93 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
Spain 1 Real 1750 S PJ at auction Tauler & Fau - February 22, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
68 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Spain 1 Real 1750 S PJ at auction Tauler & Fau - December 3, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date December 3, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1 Real 1750 S PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 13, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1 Real 1750 S PJ at auction Cayón - December 20, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1 Real 1750 S PJ at auction HERVERA - December 18, 2018
Seller HERVERA
Date December 18, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1 Real 1750 S PJ at auction Soler y Llach - December 17, 2018
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 17, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1 Real 1750 S PJ at auction HERVERA - February 22, 2018
Seller HERVERA
Date February 22, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 1 Real 1750 S PJ at auction Soler y Llach - February 21, 2018
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 21, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 1 Real 1750 S PJ at auction Cayón - December 28, 2017
Seller Cayón
Date December 28, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1 Real 1750 S PJ at auction HERVERA - December 20, 2017
Seller HERVERA
Date December 20, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1 Real 1750 S PJ at auction Soler y Llach - December 19, 2017
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 19, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1 Real 1750 S PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 5, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 5, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1 Real 1750 S PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 5, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 5, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1 Real 1750 S PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 30, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 30, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1 Real 1750 S PJ at auction HERVERA - July 5, 2011
Seller HERVERA
Date July 5, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1 Real 1750 S PJ at auction Soler y Llach - July 4, 2011
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 4, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price

