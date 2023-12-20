Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1 Real 1750 S PJ (Spain, Ferdinand VI)
Photo by: Cayón Subastas
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 3 g
- Pure silver (0,0803 oz) 2,499 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VI
- Denomination 1 Real
- Year 1750
- Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
- Mint Seville
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Real 1750 with mark S PJ. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 313 sold at the MARTÍ HERVERA S.L auction for EUR 195. Bidding took place February 22, 2018.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (4)
- Cayón (3)
- HERVERA (4)
- Soler y Llach (4)
- Tauler & Fau (2)
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
93 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
68 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date December 3, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HERVERA
Date December 18, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 17, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HERVERA
Date February 22, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 21, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date December 28, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 5, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 5, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 30, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Real 1750 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search