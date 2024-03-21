Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1 Real 1748 M JB (Spain, Ferdinand VI)

Obverse 1 Real 1748 M JB - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VI Reverse 1 Real 1748 M JB - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VI

Photo by: ibercoin

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 3 g
  • Pure silver (0,0803 oz) 2,499 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VI
  • Denomination 1 Real
  • Year 1748
  • Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (28) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Real 1748 with mark M JB. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 522 sold at the Soler y Llach S.L. auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place October 15, 2020.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (9)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • HERVERA (3)
  • ibercoin (8)
  • Numismática Leilões (1)
  • Soler y Llach (3)
  • Tauler & Fau (2)
Spain 1 Real 1748 M JB at auction ibercoin - March 21, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
55 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Spain 1 Real 1748 M JB at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
48 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
Spain 1 Real 1748 M JB at auction Cayón - December 20, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1 Real 1748 M JB at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 17, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1 Real 1748 M JB at auction ibercoin - July 14, 2022
Seller ibercoin
Date July 14, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1 Real 1748 M JB at auction ibercoin - July 14, 2022
Seller ibercoin
Date July 14, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1 Real 1748 M JB at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 6, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1 Real 1748 M JB at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 26, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1 Real 1748 M JB at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 15, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1 Real 1748 M JB at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 17, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 17, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1 Real 1748 M JB at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 13, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 13, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1 Real 1748 M JB at auction Numismática Leilões - October 21, 2019
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date October 21, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1 Real 1748 M JB at auction ibercoin - June 5, 2019
Seller ibercoin
Date June 5, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1 Real 1748 M JB at auction Tauler & Fau - April 9, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 9, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1 Real 1748 M JB at auction HERVERA - February 28, 2019
Seller HERVERA
Date February 28, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1 Real 1748 M JB at auction Soler y Llach - February 27, 2019
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 27, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1 Real 1748 M JB at auction Tauler & Fau - November 6, 2018
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 6, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1 Real 1748 M JB at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 19, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 19, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1 Real 1748 M JB at auction ibercoin - October 22, 2015
Seller ibercoin
Date October 22, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1 Real 1748 M JB at auction ibercoin - December 3, 2014
Seller ibercoin
Date December 3, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1 Real 1748 M JB at auction ibercoin - February 11, 2014
Seller ibercoin
Date February 11, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Real 1748 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

