Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1 Real 1748 M JB (Spain, Ferdinand VI)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 3 g
- Pure silver (0,0803 oz) 2,499 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VI
- Denomination 1 Real
- Year 1748
- Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Real 1748 with mark M JB. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 522 sold at the Soler y Llach S.L. auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place October 15, 2020.
Seller ibercoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
55 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
48 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 17, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 13, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date October 21, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 9, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller HERVERA
Date February 28, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 27, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 6, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller ibercoin
Date October 22, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller ibercoin
Date December 3, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
