1 Real 1748 M JB (Spain, Ferdinand VI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Real 1748 with mark M JB. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 522 sold at the Soler y Llach S.L. auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place October 15, 2020.

