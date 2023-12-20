Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1/2 Real 1751 S PJ (Spain, Ferdinand VI)

Obverse 1/2 Real 1751 S PJ - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VI Reverse 1/2 Real 1751 S PJ - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VI

Photo by: Cayón Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 1,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,0434 oz) 1,35 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VI
  • Denomination 1/2 Real
  • Year 1751
  • Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
  • Mint Seville
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Real 1751 with mark S PJ. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6152 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 290. Bidding took place December 20, 2023.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Cayón (3)
Spain 1/2 Real 1751 S PJ at auction Cayón - December 20, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
318 $
Price in auction currency 290 EUR
Spain 1/2 Real 1751 S PJ at auction Cayón - November 16, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date November 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
Spain 1/2 Real 1751 S PJ at auction Cayón - December 28, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date December 28, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Real 1751 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

