1/2 Real 1751 S PJ (Spain, Ferdinand VI)
Photo by: Cayón Subastas
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 1,5 g
- Pure silver (0,0434 oz) 1,35 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VI
- Denomination 1/2 Real
- Year 1751
- Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
- Mint Seville
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Real 1751 with mark S PJ. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6152 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 290. Bidding took place December 20, 2023.
Сondition
- All companies
- Cayón (3)
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
318 $
Price in auction currency 290 EUR
Seller Cayón
Date November 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
