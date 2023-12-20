Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1/2 Real 1757 M JB (Spain, Ferdinand VI)
Photo by: MARTÍ HERVERA S.L
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 1,5 g
- Pure silver (0,0402 oz) 1,2495 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VI
- Denomination 1/2 Real
- Year 1757
- Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Real 1757 with mark M JB. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1415 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 60. Bidding took place April 24, 2013.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (3)
- Cayón (3)
- HERVERA (1)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- Tauler & Fau (5)
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
37 $
Price in auction currency 34 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 3, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 9, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******

Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 9, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Seller HERVERA
Date February 28, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 27, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Real 1757 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
