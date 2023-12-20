Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1/2 Real 1757 M JB (Spain, Ferdinand VI)

Obverse 1/2 Real 1757 M JB - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VI Reverse 1/2 Real 1757 M JB - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VI

Photo by: MARTÍ HERVERA S.L

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 1,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,0402 oz) 1,2495 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VI
  • Denomination 1/2 Real
  • Year 1757
  • Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Real 1757 with mark M JB. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1415 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 60. Bidding took place April 24, 2013.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (3)
  • Cayón (3)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (5)
Spain 1/2 Real 1757 M JB at auction Cayón - December 20, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
37 $
Price in auction currency 34 EUR
Spain 1/2 Real 1757 M JB at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 17, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Spain 1/2 Real 1757 M JB at auction Tauler & Fau - February 22, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Real 1757 M JB at auction Tauler & Fau - June 29, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Real 1757 M JB at auction Tauler & Fau - March 3, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 3, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Real 1757 M JB at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 13, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Real 1757 M JB at auction Tauler & Fau - July 9, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 9, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Real 1757 M JB at auction Tauler & Fau - April 9, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 9, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Real 1757 M JB at auction HERVERA - February 28, 2019
Seller HERVERA
Date February 28, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Real 1757 M JB at auction Soler y Llach - February 27, 2019
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 27, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Real 1757 M JB at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2013
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Real 1757 M JB at auction Cayón - June 23, 2010
Seller Cayón
Date June 23, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Real 1757 M JB at auction Cayón - December 12, 2007
Seller Cayón
Date December 12, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price

