1/2 Real 1757 M JB (Spain, Ferdinand VI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Real 1757 with mark M JB. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1415 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 60. Bidding took place April 24, 2013.

Сondition XF (5) VF (7) F (1)