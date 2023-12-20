1/2 Real 1749 M JB (Spain, Ferdinand VI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Real 1749 with mark M JB. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2357 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 330. Bidding took place February 9, 2016.

