1/2 Real 1749 M JB (Spain, Ferdinand VI)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 1,5 g
- Pure silver (0,0402 oz) 1,2495 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VI
- Denomination 1/2 Real
- Year 1749
- Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (27)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Real 1749 with mark M JB. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2357 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 330. Bidding took place February 9, 2016.
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
53 $
Price in auction currency 48 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 35 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date June 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 31, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 26, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 22, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Silicua Coins
Date May 20, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 17, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date October 21, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 29, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date December 28, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 19, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 20, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 5, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
