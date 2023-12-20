Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1/2 Real 1749 M JB (Spain, Ferdinand VI)

Obverse 1/2 Real 1749 M JB - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VI Reverse 1/2 Real 1749 M JB - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VI

Photo by: Soler y Llach S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 1,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,0402 oz) 1,2495 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VI
  • Denomination 1/2 Real
  • Year 1749
  • Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (27)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Real 1749 with mark M JB. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2357 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 330. Bidding took place February 9, 2016.

Spain 1/2 Real 1749 M JB at auction Cayón - December 20, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
53 $
Price in auction currency 48 EUR
Spain 1/2 Real 1749 M JB at auction Tauler & Fau - April 12, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 35 EUR
Spain 1/2 Real 1749 M JB at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 17, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Real 1749 M JB at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 15, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Real 1749 M JB at auction Soler y Llach - June 16, 2022
Seller Soler y Llach
Date June 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Real 1749 M JB at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 31, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 31, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Real 1749 M JB at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Real 1749 M JB at auction Tauler & Fau - November 26, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 26, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Real 1749 M JB at auction Tauler & Fau - June 22, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 22, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Real 1749 M JB at auction Soler y Llach - October 15, 2020
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Real 1749 M JB at auction Silicua Coins - May 20, 2020
Seller Silicua Coins
Date May 20, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Real 1749 M JB at auction Silicua Coins - February 4, 2020
Seller Silicua Coins
Date February 4, 2020
Condition VF
Spain 1/2 Real 1749 M JB at auction Soler y Llach - December 17, 2019
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 17, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Real 1749 M JB at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 13, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Real 1749 M JB at auction Numismática Leilões - October 21, 2019
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date October 21, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Real 1749 M JB at auction Tauler & Fau - May 29, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 29, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Real 1749 M JB at auction Cayón - December 28, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date December 28, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Real 1749 M JB at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 19, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 19, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Real 1749 M JB at auction Tauler & Fau - February 20, 2018
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 20, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Real 1749 M JB at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 5, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 5, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Real 1749 M JB at auction Herrero - November 29, 2016
Seller Herrero
Date November 29, 2016
Condition VF
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Real 1749 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

