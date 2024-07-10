Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1/2 Real 1748 M JB (Spain, Ferdinand VI)

Obverse 1/2 Real 1748 M JB - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VI Reverse 1/2 Real 1748 M JB - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VI

Photo by: Cayón Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 1,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,0402 oz) 1,2495 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VI
  • Denomination 1/2 Real
  • Year 1748
  • Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (45) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Real 1748 with mark M JB. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 517 sold at the Soler y Llach S.L. auction for EUR 200. Bidding took place October 15, 2020.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (14)
  • Cayón (4)
  • CNG (1)
  • Herrero (1)
  • HERVERA (5)
  • ibercoin (6)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
  • Soler y Llach (5)
  • Tauler & Fau (8)
Spain 1/2 Real 1748 M JB at auction ibercoin - July 10, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date July 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Spain 1/2 Real 1748 M JB at auction ibercoin - July 10, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date July 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 26 EUR
Spain 1/2 Real 1748 M JB at auction Cayón - December 20, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Real 1748 M JB at auction ibercoin - December 4, 2023
Seller ibercoin
Date December 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Real 1748 M JB at auction Tauler & Fau - April 12, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Real 1748 M JB at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 17, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Real 1748 M JB at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 15, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Real 1748 M JB at auction Tauler & Fau - October 17, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Real 1748 M JB at auction Monedalia.es - September 20, 2022
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Real 1748 M JB at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Real 1748 M JB at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Real 1748 M JB at auction Cayón - July 27, 2020
Seller Cayón
Date July 27, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Real 1748 M JB at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 26, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 26, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Real 1748 M JB at auction Tauler & Fau - March 3, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 3, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Real 1748 M JB at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 10, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 10, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Real 1748 M JB at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 13, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Real 1748 M JB at auction Tauler & Fau - September 24, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Real 1748 M JB at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 19, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 19, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Real 1748 M JB at auction Tauler & Fau - April 9, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 9, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Real 1748 M JB at auction Cayón - December 28, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date December 28, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Real 1748 M JB at auction Tauler & Fau - October 15, 2018
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 15, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Real 1748 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

