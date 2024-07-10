Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1/2 Real 1748 M JB (Spain, Ferdinand VI)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 1,5 g
- Pure silver (0,0402 oz) 1,2495 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VI
- Denomination 1/2 Real
- Year 1748
- Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Real 1748 with mark M JB. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 517 sold at the Soler y Llach S.L. auction for EUR 200. Bidding took place October 15, 2020.
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller ibercoin
Date December 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 26, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 3, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 10, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 19, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 9, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Cayón
Date December 28, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
