1/2 Real 1747 M JB (Spain, Ferdinand VI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Real 1747 with mark M JB. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1556 sold at the Münzen Gut-Lynt GmbH auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place November 28, 2021.

Сondition XF (3) VF (9) F (1)