1/2 Real 1747 M JB (Spain, Ferdinand VI)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 1,5 g
- Pure silver (0,0402 oz) 1,2495 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VI
- Denomination 1/2 Real
- Year 1747
- Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Real 1747 with mark M JB. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1556 sold at the Münzen Gut-Lynt GmbH auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place November 28, 2021.
Сondition
Seller Cayón
Date November 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
65 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 35 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 13, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 9, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Cayón
Date December 28, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 19, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 3, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 27, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller HERVERA
Date December 17, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
