Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1/2 Real 1747 M JB (Spain, Ferdinand VI)

Obverse 1/2 Real 1747 M JB - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VI Reverse 1/2 Real 1747 M JB - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VI

Photo by: Cayón Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 1,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,0402 oz) 1,2495 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VI
  • Denomination 1/2 Real
  • Year 1747
  • Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Real 1747 with mark M JB. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1556 sold at the Münzen Gut-Lynt GmbH auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place November 28, 2021.

Spain 1/2 Real 1747 M JB at auction Cayón - November 16, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date November 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
65 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Spain 1/2 Real 1747 M JB at auction Tauler & Fau - May 12, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 35 EUR
Spain 1/2 Real 1747 M JB at auction Tauler & Fau - June 28, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1/2 Real 1747 M JB at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 13, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 13, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1/2 Real 1747 M JB at auction Tauler & Fau - April 9, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 9, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1/2 Real 1747 M JB at auction Cayón - December 28, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date December 28, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1/2 Real 1747 M JB at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 19, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 19, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1/2 Real 1747 M JB at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 3, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 3, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1/2 Real 1747 M JB at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 27, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 27, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1/2 Real 1747 M JB at auction HERVERA - December 17, 2013
Seller HERVERA
Date December 17, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1/2 Real 1747 M JB at auction Soler y Llach - December 16, 2013
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 16, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Real 1747 M JB at auction Soler y Llach - October 26, 2010
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 26, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Real 1747 M JB at auction Cayón - December 10, 2006
Seller Cayón
Date December 10, 2006
Condition VF
Selling price

