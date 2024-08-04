Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

8 Escudos 1747 S PJ (Spain, Ferdinand VI)

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,796 oz) 24,759 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VI
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1747
  • Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
  • Mint Seville
  • Purpose Circulation
Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin

