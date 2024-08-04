Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
8 Escudos 1749 M JB (Spain, Ferdinand VI)
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Escudos 1749 with mark M JB. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 379 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 65,000. Bidding took place October 20, 2021.
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
19200 $
Price in auction currency 19200 USD
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 21, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
75757 $
Price in auction currency 65000 EUR
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 21, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 8, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 6, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Cayón
Date September 15, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
For the sale of 8 Escudos 1749 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
