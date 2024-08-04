Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

8 Escudos 1749 M JB (Spain, Ferdinand VI)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1749 M JB - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VI Reverse 8 Escudos 1749 M JB - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VI

Photo by: MDC Monaco

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,796 oz) 24,759 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VI
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1749
  • Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Escudos 1749 with mark M JB. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 379 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 65,000. Bidding took place October 20, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (4)
  • Cayón (2)
  • Heritage (1)
  • MDC Monaco (2)
Spain 8 Escudos 1749 M JB at auction Heritage - May 7, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
19200 $
Price in auction currency 19200 USD
Spain 8 Escudos 1749 M JB at auction MDC Monaco - October 21, 2021
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 21, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
75757 $
Price in auction currency 65000 EUR
Spain 8 Escudos 1749 M JB at auction MDC Monaco - October 21, 2021
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 21, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 8 Escudos 1749 M JB at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 8, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 8, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 8 Escudos 1749 M JB at auction Cayón - July 6, 2016
Seller Cayón
Date July 6, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Spain 8 Escudos 1749 M JB at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 6, 2013
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 6, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 8 Escudos 1749 M JB at auction Cayón - September 15, 2011
Seller Cayón
Date September 15, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 8 Escudos 1749 M JB at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 16, 2011
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 8 Escudos 1749 M JB at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 7, 2009
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 7, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1749 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Search