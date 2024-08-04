8 Escudos 1749 M JB (Spain, Ferdinand VI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Escudos 1749 with mark M JB. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 379 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 65,000. Bidding took place October 20, 2021.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (2) XF (6) Condition (slab) AU58 (1) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (2)