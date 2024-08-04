4 Escudos 1747 M J (Spain, Ferdinand VI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Escudos 1747 with mark M J. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 259 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 20,000. Bidding took place March 18, 2021.

Сondition AU (4)