Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
4 Escudos 1747 M J (Spain, Ferdinand VI)
Photo by: Aureo
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 13,5 g
- Pure gold (0,398 oz) 12,3795 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Reeded
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VI
- Denomination 4 Escudos
- Year 1747
- Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Escudos 1747 with mark M J. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 259 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 20,000. Bidding took place March 18, 2021.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo (3)
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 18, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
23814 $
Price in auction currency 20000 EUR
Seller Aureo
Date December 19, 2000
Condition AU
Selling price
14529 $
Price in auction currency 16227 EUR
Seller Aureo
Date December 16, 1996
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 4 Escudos 1747 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search