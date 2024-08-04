Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

4 Escudos 1747 M J (Spain, Ferdinand VI)

Obverse 4 Escudos 1747 M J - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VI Reverse 4 Escudos 1747 M J - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VI

Photo by: Aureo

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 13,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,398 oz) 12,3795 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Reeded

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VI
  • Denomination 4 Escudos
  • Year 1747
  • Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Escudos 1747 with mark M J. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 259 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 20,000. Bidding took place March 18, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo (3)
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
Spain 4 Escudos 1747 M J at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 18, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 18, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
23814 $
Price in auction currency 20000 EUR
Spain 4 Escudos 1747 M J at auction Aureo - December 19, 2000
Seller Aureo
Date December 19, 2000
Condition AU
Selling price
14529 $
Price in auction currency 16227 EUR
Spain 4 Escudos 1747 M J at auction Aureo - December 16, 1996
Seller Aureo
Date December 16, 1996
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1747 M J at auction Aureo - December 18, 1995
Seller Aureo
Date December 18, 1995
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Escudos 1747 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Ferdinand VI Coins of Spain in 1747 All Spanish coins Spanish gold coins Spanish coins 4 Escudos Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search