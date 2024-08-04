1/2 Escudo 1747 S PJ (Spain, Ferdinand VI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Escudo 1747 with mark S PJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1282 sold at the Daniel Frank Sedwick auction for USD 1,000. Bidding took place November 4, 2021.

