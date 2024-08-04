Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1/2 Escudo 1747 S PJ (Spain, Ferdinand VI)
Photo by: MARTÍ HERVERA S.L
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 1,75 g
- Pure gold (0,0516 oz) 1,6048 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VI
- Denomination 1/2 Escudo
- Year 1747
- Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
- Mint Seville
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (127) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Escudo 1747 with mark S PJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1282 sold at the Daniel Frank Sedwick auction for USD 1,000. Bidding took place November 4, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Escudo 1747 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
