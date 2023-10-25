Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1 Maravedí 1758 PA (Spain, Ferdinand VI)

Obverse 1 Maravedí 1758 PA - Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VI Reverse 1 Maravedí 1758 PA - Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VI

Photo by: Cayón Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3 g
  • Diameter 18 mm

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VI
  • Denomination 1 Maravedí
  • Year 1758
  • Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
  • Mint Pamplona
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Maravedí 1758 with mark PA. This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Pamplona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8293 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 155. Bidding took place September 30, 2020.

  • Aureo & Calicó (3)
  • Cayón (2)
  • Tauler & Fau (2)
Spain 1 Maravedí 1758 PA at auction Tauler & Fau - October 25, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
21 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Spain 1 Maravedí 1758 PA at auction Tauler & Fau - October 25, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 25, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 15 EUR
Spain 1 Maravedí 1758 PA at auction Cayón - September 30, 2020
Seller Cayón
Date September 30, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Maravedí 1758 PA at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 22, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 22, 2015
Condition F
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Maravedí 1758 PA at auction Cayón - September 24, 2014
Seller Cayón
Date September 24, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Maravedí 1758 PA at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 27, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 27, 2014
Condition F

Spain 1 Maravedí 1758 PA at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 27, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 27, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
