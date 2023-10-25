Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1 Maravedí 1758 PA (Spain, Ferdinand VI)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 3 g
- Diameter 18 mm
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VI
- Denomination 1 Maravedí
- Year 1758
- Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
- Mint Pamplona
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Maravedí 1758 with mark PA. This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Pamplona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8293 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 155. Bidding took place September 30, 2020.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (3)
- Cayón (2)
- Tauler & Fau (2)
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
21 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 25, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 15 EUR
Seller Cayón
Date September 30, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 22, 2015
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Cayón
Date September 24, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Maravedí 1758 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
