1 Maravedí 1758 PA (Spain, Ferdinand VI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Maravedí 1758 with mark PA. This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Pamplona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8293 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 155. Bidding took place September 30, 2020.

Сondition VF (2) F (5)