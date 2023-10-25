Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1 Maravedí 1753 PA. Inscription "FO II" (Spain, Ferdinand VI)
Variety: Inscription "FO II"
- Metal Copper
- Weight 3 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VI
- Denomination 1 Maravedí
- Year 1753
- Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
- Mint Pamplona
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Maravedí 1753 with mark PA. Inscription "FO II". This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Pamplona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4208 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 200. Bidding took place October 25, 2023.
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 25, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
212 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 8, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
146 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
