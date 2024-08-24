Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1 Maravedí 1750 PA (Spain, Ferdinand VI)

no image
no image

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3 g
  • Diameter 18 mm

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VI
  • Denomination 1 Maravedí
  • Year 1750
  • Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
  • Mint Pamplona
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (0)

Auction prices

Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Maravedí 1750 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Ferdinand VI Coins of Spain in 1750 All Spanish coins Spanish copper coins Spanish coins 1 Maravedí Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Category
Year
Search