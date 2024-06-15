Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1 Maravedí 1749 PA. Inscription "FO II" (Spain, Ferdinand VI)

Variety: Inscription "FO II"

Obverse 1 Maravedí 1749 PA Inscription "FO II" - Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VI Reverse 1 Maravedí 1749 PA Inscription "FO II" - Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VI

Photo by: Cayón Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3 g
  • Diameter 18 mm

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VI
  • Denomination 1 Maravedí
  • Year 1749
  • Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
  • Mint Pamplona
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Maravedí 1749 with mark PA. Inscription "FO II". This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Pamplona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 114 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 35. Bidding took place September 24, 2014.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Cayón (1)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
Spain 1 Maravedí 1749 PA at auction CoinsNB - June 15, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 4 EUR
Spain 1 Maravedí 1749 PA at auction Tauler & Fau - October 25, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 25, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
37 $
Price in auction currency 35 EUR
Spain 1 Maravedí 1749 PA at auction Cayón - September 30, 2020
Seller Cayón
Date September 30, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
