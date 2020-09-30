Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1 Cornado 1748 (Spain, Ferdinand VI)

Obverse 1 Cornado 1748 - Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VI Reverse 1 Cornado 1748 - Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VI

Photo by: Cayón Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,5 g

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VI
  • Denomination 1 Cornado
  • Year 1748
  • Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
  • Mint Pamplona
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Cornado 1748 . This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Pamplona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8288 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 150. Bidding took place September 30, 2020.

Сondition
Spain 1 Cornado 1748 at auction Cayón - September 30, 2020
Seller Cayón
Date September 30, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Cornado 1748 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

