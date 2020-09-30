Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1 Cornado 1748 (Spain, Ferdinand VI)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,5 g
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VI
- Denomination 1 Cornado
- Year 1748
- Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
- Mint Pamplona
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Cornado 1748 . This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Pamplona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8288 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 150. Bidding took place September 30, 2020.
Сondition
- All companies
- Cayón (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Cornado 1748 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
