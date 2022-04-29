1 Ardite 1755 (Spain, Ferdinand VI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Ardite 1755 . This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1650 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place October 26, 2011.

Сondition XF (4) VF (17) F (2)

Seller All companies

Aureo & Calicó (11)

Casa de Subastas de Madrid (1)

Cayón (3)

Herrero (2)

HERVERA (2)

ibercoin (1)

Silicua Coins (1)

Soler y Llach (2)