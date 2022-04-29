Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1 Ardite 1755 (Spain, Ferdinand VI)

Obverse 1 Ardite 1755 - Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VI Reverse 1 Ardite 1755 - Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VI

Photo by: Cayón Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,5 g
  • Diameter 19 mm

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VI
  • Denomination 1 Ardite
  • Year 1755
  • Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
  • Mint Barcelona
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (23)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Ardite 1755 . This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1650 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place October 26, 2011.

Spain 1 Ardite 1755 at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - April 21, 2023
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date April 21, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Spain 1 Ardite 1755 at auction Silicua Coins - April 29, 2022
Seller Silicua Coins
Date April 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 19 EUR
Spain 1 Ardite 1755 at auction Cayón - September 30, 2020
Seller Cayón
Date September 30, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 1 Ardite 1755 at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 2, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 2, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 1 Ardite 1755 at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 13, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 1 Ardite 1755 at auction Cayón - July 18, 2019
Seller Cayón
Date July 18, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 1 Ardite 1755 at auction Cayón - December 20, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 1 Ardite 1755 at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 19, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 19, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 1 Ardite 1755 at auction Soler y Llach - July 6, 2017
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 6, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 1 Ardite 1755 at auction HERVERA - July 6, 2017
Seller HERVERA
Date July 6, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 1 Ardite 1755 at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 24, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 24, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 1 Ardite 1755 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 26, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 1 Ardite 1755 at auction Herrero - November 29, 2016
Seller Herrero
Date November 29, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1 Ardite 1755 at auction Herrero - April 28, 2016
Seller Herrero
Date April 28, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 1 Ardite 1755 at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 27, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 27, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 1 Ardite 1755 at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 20, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 20, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 1 Ardite 1755 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 23, 2013
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 23, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 1 Ardite 1755 at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 25, 2013
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 25, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 1 Ardite 1755 at auction HERVERA - July 2, 2013
Seller HERVERA
Date July 2, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 1 Ardite 1755 at auction Soler y Llach - July 1, 2013
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 1, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 1 Ardite 1755 at auction ibercoin - December 12, 2012
Seller ibercoin
Date December 12, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 1 Ardite 1755 at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 19, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 19, 2024
Condition VF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Ardite 1755 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

