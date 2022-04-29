Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1 Ardite 1755 (Spain, Ferdinand VI)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,5 g
- Diameter 19 mm
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VI
- Denomination 1 Ardite
- Year 1755
- Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
- Mint Barcelona
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (23)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Ardite 1755 . This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1650 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place October 26, 2011.
Сondition
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date April 21, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Seller Silicua Coins
Date April 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 19 EUR
Seller Cayón
Date September 30, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 2, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 19, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 24, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 27, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 20, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 23, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 25, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
