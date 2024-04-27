Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1 Ardite 1754 (Spain, Ferdinand VI)
Photo by: Cayón Subastas
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,5 g
- Diameter 19 mm
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VI
- Denomination 1 Ardite
- Year 1754
- Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
- Mint Barcelona
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Ardite 1754 . This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 141 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 280. Bidding took place December 17, 2020.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (9)
- Cayón (3)
- CoinsNB (2)
- Herrero (1)
- HERVERA (1)
- Soler y Llach (2)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date September 30, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 2, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 13, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 19, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HERVERA
Date October 16, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 15, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 27, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 25, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 26, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Ardite 1754 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search