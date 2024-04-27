1 Ardite 1754 (Spain, Ferdinand VI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Ardite 1754 . This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 141 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 280. Bidding took place December 17, 2020.

Сondition XF (5) VF (11) F (2)