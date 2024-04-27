Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1 Ardite 1754 (Spain, Ferdinand VI)

Obverse 1 Ardite 1754 - Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VI Reverse 1 Ardite 1754 - Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VI

Photo by: Cayón Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,5 g
  • Diameter 19 mm

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VI
  • Denomination 1 Ardite
  • Year 1754
  • Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
  • Mint Barcelona
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Ardite 1754 . This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 141 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 280. Bidding took place December 17, 2020.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (9)
  • Cayón (3)
  • CoinsNB (2)
  • Herrero (1)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Soler y Llach (2)
Spain 1 Ardite 1754 at auction CoinsNB - April 27, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 11 EUR
Spain 1 Ardite 1754 at auction CoinsNB - April 13, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
Spain 1 Ardite 1754 at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 17, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Ardite 1754 at auction Cayón - September 30, 2020
Seller Cayón
Date September 30, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Ardite 1754 at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 2, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 2, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Ardite 1754 at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 13, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 13, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Ardite 1754 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Ardite 1754 at auction Cayón - December 20, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Ardite 1754 at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 19, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 19, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Ardite 1754 at auction Soler y Llach - July 12, 2018
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Ardite 1754 at auction Herrero - May 31, 2017
Seller Herrero
Date May 31, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1 Ardite 1754 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 26, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Ardite 1754 at auction HERVERA - October 16, 2014
Seller HERVERA
Date October 16, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Ardite 1754 at auction Soler y Llach - October 15, 2014
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 15, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Ardite 1754 at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 27, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 27, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Ardite 1754 at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 25, 2013
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 25, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Ardite 1754 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 26, 2011
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 26, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Ardite 1754 at auction Cayón - December 13, 2005
Seller Cayón
Date December 13, 2005
Condition F
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Ardite 1754 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

