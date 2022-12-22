Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

8 Reales 1800 S CN (Spain, Charles IV)

Obverse 8 Reales 1800 S CN - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV Reverse 8 Reales 1800 S CN - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV

Photo by: Cayón Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,903)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure silver (0,7839 oz) 24,381 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 8 Reales
  • Year 1800
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Seville
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Reales 1800 with mark S CN. This silver coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5683 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 620. Bidding took place September 28, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (3)
  • Cayón (5)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
Spain 8 Reales 1800 S CN at auction Cayón - December 22, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date December 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
361 $
Price in auction currency 340 EUR
Spain 8 Reales 1800 S CN at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
595 $
Price in auction currency 620 EUR
Spain 8 Reales 1800 S CN at auction Soler y Llach - October 28, 2021
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1800 S CN at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 21, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 21, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1800 S CN at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1800 S CN at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1800 S CN at auction Cayón - November 27, 2014
Seller Cayón
Date November 27, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1800 S CN at auction Cayón - February 4, 2012
Seller Cayón
Date February 4, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1800 S CN at auction Cayón - February 5, 2009
Seller Cayón
Date February 5, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Reales 1800 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

