Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

8 Reales 1790 S C (Spain, Charles IV)

Obverse 8 Reales 1790 S C - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV Reverse 8 Reales 1790 S C - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV

Photo by: Cayón Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,903)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure silver (0,7839 oz) 24,381 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 8 Reales
  • Year 1790
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Seville
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Reales 1790 with mark S C. This silver coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1305 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 700. Bidding took place March 14, 2019.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Herrero (1)
Spain 8 Reales 1790 S C at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
595 $
Price in auction currency 620 EUR
Spain 8 Reales 1790 S C at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 14, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
792 $
Price in auction currency 700 EUR
Spain 8 Reales 1790 S C at auction Herrero - April 28, 2016
Seller Herrero
Date April 28, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Reales 1790 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

