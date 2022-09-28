Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
8 Reales 1790 S C (Spain, Charles IV)
Photo by: Cayón Subastas
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,903)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure silver (0,7839 oz) 24,381 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 8 Reales
- Year 1790
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Seville
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Reales 1790 with mark S C. This silver coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1305 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 700. Bidding took place March 14, 2019.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- Cayón (1)
- Herrero (1)
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
595 $
Price in auction currency 620 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
792 $
Price in auction currency 700 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of 8 Reales 1790 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search