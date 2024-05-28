Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
8 Reales 1805 M FA (Spain, Charles IV)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,903)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure silver (0,7839 oz) 24,381 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 8 Reales
- Year 1805
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (169)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Reales 1805 with mark M FA. This silver coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1156 sold at the Numismatica Genevensis SA auction for CHF 1,800. Bidding took place November 15, 2022.
