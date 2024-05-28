Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

8 Reales 1805 M FA (Spain, Charles IV)

Obverse 8 Reales 1805 M FA - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV Reverse 8 Reales 1805 M FA - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV

Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,903)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure silver (0,7839 oz) 24,381 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 8 Reales
  • Year 1805
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (169)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Reales 1805 with mark M FA. This silver coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1156 sold at the Numismatica Genevensis SA auction for CHF 1,800. Bidding took place November 15, 2022.

Spain 8 Reales 1805 M FA at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
869 $
Price in auction currency 800 EUR
Spain 8 Reales 1805 M FA at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
456 $
Price in auction currency 420 EUR
Spain 8 Reales 1805 M FA at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1805 M FA at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1805 M FA at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1805 M FA at auction ibercoin - March 21, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1805 M FA at auction Tauler & Fau - February 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1805 M FA at auction Tauler & Fau - February 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1805 M FA at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1805 M FA at auction Tauler & Fau - November 29, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1805 M FA at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1805 M FA at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1805 M FA at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 19, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1805 M FA at auction Stack's - May 19, 2023
Spain 8 Reales 1805 M FA at auction Stack's - May 19, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date May 19, 2023
Condition VF35 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1805 M FA at auction Cayón - March 16, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date March 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1805 M FA at auction Tauler & Fau - February 1, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1805 M FA at auction ibercoin - November 29, 2022
Seller ibercoin
Date November 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1805 M FA at auction Tauler & Fau - November 22, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 22, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1805 M FA at auction Soler y Llach - October 26, 2022
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1805 M FA at auction Soler y Llach - October 26, 2022
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1805 M FA at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

