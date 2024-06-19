Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

8 Reales 1802 M MF (Spain, Charles IV)

Obverse 8 Reales 1802 M MF - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV Reverse 8 Reales 1802 M MF - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV

Photo by: Cayón Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,903)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure silver (0,7839 oz) 24,381 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 8 Reales
  • Year 1802
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (31) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Reales 1802 with mark M MF. This silver coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 610 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 750. Bidding took place February 15, 2023.

Spain 8 Reales 1802 M MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 19, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
698 $
Price in auction currency 650 EUR
Spain 8 Reales 1802 M MF at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
180 $
Price in auction currency 170 EUR
Spain 8 Reales 1802 M MF at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Reales 1802 M MF at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Reales 1802 M MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 23, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Reales 1802 M MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Reales 1802 M MF at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Reales 1802 M MF at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Reales 1802 M MF at auction Soler y Llach - December 1, 2021
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Reales 1802 M MF at auction Soler y Llach - October 28, 2021
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Reales 1802 M MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Reales 1802 M MF at auction Stack's - January 17, 2018
Spain 8 Reales 1802 M MF at auction Stack's - January 17, 2018
Seller Stack's
Date January 17, 2018
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Reales 1802 M MF at auction HERVERA - July 7, 2016
Seller HERVERA
Date July 7, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Reales 1802 M MF at auction Soler y Llach - July 6, 2016
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 6, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Reales 1802 M MF at auction Cayón - April 28, 2016
Seller Cayón
Date April 28, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Reales 1802 M MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 16, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 8 Reales 1802 M MF at auction Cayón - November 27, 2014
Seller Cayón
Date November 27, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Reales 1802 M MF at auction HERVERA - July 2, 2013
Seller HERVERA
Date July 2, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Reales 1802 M MF at auction HERVERA - February 26, 2013
Seller HERVERA
Date February 26, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Reales 1802 M MF at auction HERVERA - February 26, 2013
Seller HERVERA
Date February 26, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Reales 1802 M MF at auction HERVERA - February 26, 2013
Seller HERVERA
Date February 26, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Reales 1802 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Search