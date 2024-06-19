Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
8 Reales 1802 M MF (Spain, Charles IV)
Photo by: Cayón Subastas
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,903)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure silver (0,7839 oz) 24,381 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 8 Reales
- Year 1802
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Reales 1802 with mark M MF. This silver coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 610 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 750. Bidding took place February 15, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (8)
- Cayón (5)
- Heritage (1)
- HERVERA (6)
- Soler y Llach (8)
- Stack's (1)
- Tauler & Fau (2)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
698 $
Price in auction currency 650 EUR
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
180 $
Price in auction currency 170 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date January 17, 2018
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 6, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Cayón
Date November 27, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller HERVERA
Date February 26, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller HERVERA
Date February 26, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
