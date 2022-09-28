Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
8 Reales 1797 M MF (Spain, Charles IV)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,903)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure silver (0,7839 oz) 24,381 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 8 Reales
- Year 1797
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Reales 1797 with mark M MF. This silver coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1184 sold at the MARTÍ HERVERA S.L auction for EUR 1,000. Bidding took place May 9, 2019.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- Cayón (2)
- HERVERA (2)
- ibercoin (2)
- Soler y Llach (3)
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
489 $
Price in auction currency 510 EUR
Seller ibercoin
Date September 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
327 $
Price in auction currency 340 EUR
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 8, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 6, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Where to sell?
For the sale of 8 Reales 1797 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
