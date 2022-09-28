8 Reales 1797 M MF (Spain, Charles IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Reales 1797 with mark M MF. This silver coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1184 sold at the MARTÍ HERVERA S.L auction for EUR 1,000. Bidding took place May 9, 2019.

Сondition XF (3) VF (6) F (1)