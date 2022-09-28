Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
4 Reales 1807 S CN (Spain, Charles IV)
Photo by: Cayón Subastas
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,896)
- Weight 13,5 g
- Pure silver (0,3889 oz) 12,096 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 4 Reales
- Year 1807
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Seville
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1807 with mark S CN. This silver coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5671 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 180. Bidding took place September 28, 2022.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (2)
- Cayón (3)
- Herrero (1)
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
173 $
Price in auction currency 180 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
73 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Seller Cayón
Date December 22, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 4 Reales 1807 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
