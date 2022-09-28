4 Reales 1807 S CN (Spain, Charles IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1807 with mark S CN. This silver coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5671 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 180. Bidding took place September 28, 2022.

Сondition XF (1) VF (4) F (1)