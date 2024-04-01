Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

4 Reales 1808 M AI (Spain, Charles IV)

Obverse 4 Reales 1808 M AI - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV Reverse 4 Reales 1808 M AI - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV

Photo by: Cayón Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,896)
  • Weight 13,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,3889 oz) 12,096 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 4 Reales
  • Year 1808
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1808 with mark M AI. This silver coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 277 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 460. Bidding took place March 16, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aurea (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (5)
  • Cayón (2)
  • Numismatica Ranieri (1)
  • Silicua Coins (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
Spain 4 Reales 1808 M AI at auction Numismatica Ranieri - April 1, 2024
Seller Numismatica Ranieri
Date April 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Spain 4 Reales 1808 M AI at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
72 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Spain 4 Reales 1808 M AI at auction Tauler & Fau - May 23, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1808 M AI at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 26, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1808 M AI at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 16, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1808 M AI at auction Silicua Coins - January 28, 2022
Seller Silicua Coins
Date January 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1808 M AI at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1808 M AI at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 17, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 17, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1808 M AI at auction Aurea - May 20, 2017
Seller Aurea
Date May 20, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1808 M AI at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 28, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 28, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1808 M AI at auction Cayón - December 10, 2008
Seller Cayón
Date December 10, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Reales 1808 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Charles IV Coins of Spain in 1808 All Spanish coins Spanish silver coins Spanish coins 4 Reales Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Category
Year
Search