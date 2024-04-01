Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
4 Reales 1808 M AI (Spain, Charles IV)
Photo by: Cayón Subastas
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,896)
- Weight 13,5 g
- Pure silver (0,3889 oz) 12,096 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 4 Reales
- Year 1808
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1808 with mark M AI. This silver coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 277 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 460. Bidding took place March 16, 2022.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aurea (1)
- Aureo & Calicó (5)
- Cayón (2)
- Numismatica Ranieri (1)
- Silicua Coins (1)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
Seller Numismatica Ranieri
Date April 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
72 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Silicua Coins
Date January 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 17, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 28, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 4 Reales 1808 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search