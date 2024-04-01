4 Reales 1808 M AI (Spain, Charles IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1808 with mark M AI. This silver coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 277 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 460. Bidding took place March 16, 2022.

Сondition XF (4) VF (6) F (1)