Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

4 Reales 1805 M FA (Spain, Charles IV)

Obverse 4 Reales 1805 M FA - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV Reverse 4 Reales 1805 M FA - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV

Photo by: Cayón Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,896)
  • Weight 13,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,3889 oz) 12,096 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 4 Reales
  • Year 1805
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (36)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1805 with mark M FA. This silver coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 275 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 220. Bidding took place June 9, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (9)
  • Cayón (7)
  • Chaponnière (1)
  • Herrero (1)
  • HERVERA (2)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • Jesús Vico (2)
  • Monnaies d'Antan (1)
  • Soler y Llach (5)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (6)
Spain 4 Reales 1805 M FA at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 11, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
92 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
Spain 4 Reales 1805 M FA at auction Tauler & Fau - July 4, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 4, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Spain 4 Reales 1805 M FA at auction Stack's - November 16, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1805 M FA at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1805 M FA at auction Tauler & Fau - April 26, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1805 M FA at auction Tauler & Fau - January 25, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1805 M FA at auction Chaponnière - November 20, 2021
Seller Chaponnière
Date November 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1805 M FA at auction Tauler & Fau - November 3, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 3, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1805 M FA at auction Tauler & Fau - June 9, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 9, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1805 M FA at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1805 M FA at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 22, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 22, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1805 M FA at auction Soler y Llach - October 15, 2020
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1805 M FA at auction Soler y Llach - May 21, 2020
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 21, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1805 M FA at auction Tauler & Fau - November 6, 2018
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 6, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1805 M FA at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 9, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 9, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1805 M FA at auction Cayón - December 22, 2016
Seller Cayón
Date December 22, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1805 M FA at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 6, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1805 M FA at auction HERVERA - May 5, 2016
Seller HERVERA
Date May 5, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1805 M FA at auction Soler y Llach - May 4, 2016
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 4, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1805 M FA at auction Herrero - April 28, 2016
Seller Herrero
Date April 28, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1805 M FA at auction HERVERA - December 17, 2015
Seller HERVERA
Date December 17, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Reales 1805 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

