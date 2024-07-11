Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
4 Reales 1805 M FA (Spain, Charles IV)
Photo by: Cayón Subastas
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,896)
- Weight 13,5 g
- Pure silver (0,3889 oz) 12,096 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 4 Reales
- Year 1805
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (36)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1805 with mark M FA. This silver coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 275 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 220. Bidding took place June 9, 2021.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
92 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 4, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Seller Stack's
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Chaponnière
Date November 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 3, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 9, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 22, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 21, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 6, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Cayón
Date December 22, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 4, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
