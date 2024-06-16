4 Reales 1792 M MF (Spain, Charles IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1792 with mark M MF. This silver coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 407 sold at the MARTÍ HERVERA S.L auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place July 2, 2013.

