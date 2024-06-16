Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
4 Reales 1792 M MF (Spain, Charles IV)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,896)
- Weight 13,5 g
- Pure silver (0,3889 oz) 12,096 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 4 Reales
- Year 1792
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (106)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1792 with mark M MF. This silver coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 407 sold at the MARTÍ HERVERA S.L auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place July 2, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Stephen Album
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
600 $
Price in auction currency 600 USD
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date February 25, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
48 $
Price in auction currency 44 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date December 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller ibercoin
Date March 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date January 18, 2023
Condition VF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller ibercoin
Date November 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Bertolami
Date July 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 9, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller The Canadian Numismatic Company
Date February 28, 2022
Condition VG
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jesús Vico
Date December 14, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 22, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
